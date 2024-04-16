A summer of contrasts

April 2024 has all the makings of an eventful month. Just as the sweltering heat left the brain numb to the senses, Ugadi came by. The scorching sun did little to stop us from shopping. Tradition in the family dictates that we buy new clothes for ‘regular’ use during Ugadi and ‘grand’ dresses for Deepavali. But in my house, Eid adds a special dimension to our wardrobes, so we have a year-long supply of clothes for all seasons. We still try to stick to shopping for festivals and not fashion, contributing our tiny bit to a sustainable lifestyle.