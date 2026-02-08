Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A sweet turn in diabetes treatment

A sweet turn in diabetes treatment

On diagnosis, patients used to get some medication, and dire predictions about what could lie in store down the years.
S R Ramakrishna
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 20:51 IST
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 20:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionDiabetesPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us