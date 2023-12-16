A tale of two cities

I arrived at the train station early on a bitterly cold morning. I was wearing a suit and overcoat and had my suitcase and travel bag with me. As I was about to board the train, three well-dressed men rushed out of the compartment to help me with my suitcase. They were polite and spoke good English. I was hesitant at first, but they seemed friendly and said they were co-passengers. I let them help me. They carried my suitcase to my seat and placed it on the upper deck.