<p>Recalling a casual conversation in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/food">Food</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nutrition">Nutrition</a> Laboratory with a colleague, I once said, "How wonderful it would be to document the recipes of our grandmothers, who prepare dishes so precisely and perfectly that the results are flawless." </p>.<p>This dream stayed with me when I went to Southern Illinois University for my master’s degree. That aspiration led me to take courses in food science, and my dissertation became a practical realisation of that dream. </p>.<p>The manual I developed guided students step by step, from instructions to the final preparation. When principles and practices were followed carefully, the resulting dish matched what was expected. </p><p>Over time, this became a long journey of collecting knowledge and explaining the science behind preparation. The text described the principles, while the exercises focused on producing the dish itself. The final experience was to see and savour the product thus created.</p>.Govt greenlights food regulatory reforms, street vendors to be 'deemed registered' under FSSAI .<p>The material was methodically arranged according to food groups. The chapters were aligned to explain what food and nutrition are and how they are inter-related. </p><p>Foods were classified beginning with beverages, fruits, vegetables, cereals and cereal products, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pulses">pulses</a>, nuts, oils and fats, milk and milk products, eggs and meat products. Each food was examined from the raw stage to the finished product, covering preparation, preservation, and methods to maintain quality.</p>.<p>The chapters moved logically from cereals, fruits and vegetables to food chemistry, quality, processing and nutrition in relation to health. This progression was meant to prepare the mind to appreciate what I call "food consciousness".</p>.<p>In this process, I discovered a wealth of knowledge embedded in our culture, practices we often follow without realising their deeper meaning. Traditional Indian thought distinguishes foods according to the psychological effects they create. </p><p>The concepts of sattvic, rajasic and tamasic foods reflect how the culture of food influences not only the body but also the mind and mood. Food, therefore, is not merely to appease hunger; it shapes one's state of being.</p>.Protein, not carbs; balanced, not heavy: N Chandrababu Naidu's diet mantra.<p>Recent studies, too, point to the relationship between diet and psychological well-being, an idea that those pursuing personal growth find deeply meaningful.</p>.<p>On February 26, a memorable moment in my life arrived when my book, Food Facts and Principles, was officially released at the University of Mysore during a conference on home science. </p><p>The book was released by Vice-Chancellor N K Loknath in the presence of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt and other dignitaries.</p>.<p>For me, the occasion carried special meaning. In 1962, my father, N A Nikkam, had served as vice-chancellor. The presence of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami added a spiritual grace to the event, especially when he recalled meeting my father years ago. </p>.<p>These experiences remain cherished memories and a treasure for the rest of my life. Seeing many of my former students at the conference was, in a sense, the proof of the pudding for the book.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>