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A taste for culinary knowledge

A taste for culinary knowledge

Food shapes one’s state of being.
N Shakuntala Manay
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:19 IST
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:19 IST
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OpinionRight in the middleNutritionDietfood and health

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