A test of learning and retention

<p>Karnataka has long been seen as one of India’s most forward-looking states, driven by its technology sector, strong urban economy, and expanding knowledge industries. The latest NITI Aayog report (2026) on school education, however, suggests that despite important gains in access and inclusion, the state now faces a more complex challenge: improving learning quality and ensuring that students remain in school through higher secondary education.</p>.<p>Over the past decade, Karnataka has performed strongly in expanding access to education for girls. The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for girls at the secondary stage increased from 78.19 to 102, placing Karnataka among the better-performing states. States such as Bihar (54.8%), Uttar Pradesh (64.3%), and Madhya Pradesh (68.2%) continue to lag at the same level. This reflects sustained efforts to improve participation among adolescent girls and strengthen school access.</p>.Only 50.7% schools in Karnataka have internet connectivity: Report.<p>At the same time, the report points to challenges in retaining students beyond secondary education. Karnataka’s secondary school dropout rate is 18.3%, which is among the higher levels reported across states. By comparison, Kerala has reduced its secondary dropout rate to 4.8%, while Jharkhand stands at 3.5% and Uttarakhand at 4.6%. Although Karnataka has improved over the decade, the figures suggest that many students still face barriers in continuing education after Class 10.</p>.<p>The transition from secondary to higher secondary education remains another important concern. Karnataka’s transition rate stands at 62.5%, considerably lower than Kerala (90.2%), Punjab (90.7%), Goa (90.9%), and Rajasthan (88.2%). The report notes that financial pressures, social circumstances, and early entry into the workforce continue to affect student retention across many parts of India, particularly after the secondary stage.</p>.<p>The learning outcomes also indicate room for improvement. According to PARAKH 2024 competency assessment data, students in Karnataka achieved 60% of the expected language competencies and 57% of mathematics competencies at the foundational stage. While these figures remain close to the national average, states such as Punjab (82% in language and 78% in mathematics), Kerala (75% and 70%), and Himachal Pradesh (76% and 72%) performed significantly better. At the middle-school stage, Karnataka students achieved 51% competency in language, 33% in mathematics, and 37% in science, indicating that many students continue to face difficulties in conceptual understanding and application-based learning. The findings suggest that Karnataka’s next phase of educational reform will need to place greater emphasis on strengthening foundational learning, classroom comprehension, and subject-level competencies.</p>.<p>Infrastructure indicators present a mixed but encouraging picture. Karnataka has achieved near-universal access to functional toilet facilities in schools, placing it alongside high-performing states such as Kerala, Haryana, and Goa. However, digital infrastructure expansion has moved more slowly than expected for a state known for its technology ecosystem. Teacher vacancies add pressure to the system. Karnataka currently reports 29,473 vacancies at the elementary level and 8,690 vacancies at the secondary level in government schools. The vacancies are substantial enough to affect classroom continuity and subject-specific teaching support.</p>.<p>Inclusive infrastructure remains an important concern. Across India, only 33.4% of schools currently have Children with Special Needs-friendly toilets, highlighting continuing gaps in accessibility. Karnataka’s future reforms will therefore need to strengthen support systems for vulnerable and special-needs students through better counselling, community participation, and school-level monitoring to improve retention and student wellbeing.</p>.<p><strong>From access to real outcomes</strong></p>.<p>Despite these concerns, Karnataka emerges in the report as a state experimenting with reforms. The activity-based Kalika Chetarike initiative is recognised as a good practice model for post-pandemic learning recovery.</p>.Niti Aayog report appreciates ‘Kalika Chetarike’ initiative of Karnataka.<p>Karnataka has achieved much of the first-generation education agenda centred on enrolment and access. The next challenge is more demanding: improving learning outcomes, strengthening retention after Class 10, and ensuring students complete higher secondary education with meaningful skills. Addressing these issues will require targeted interventions.</p>.<p>Strengthening scholarship support, transport facilities, and hostel access could help reduce dropout rates. Accelerated teacher recruitment and subject-specific deployment are equally important, especially at the secondary stage. Expanding digital infrastructure beyond urban centres would strengthen learning opportunities.</p>.<p>Karnataka’s education system reflects both progress and possibility.<br>The state has shown that improvement in enrolment and inclusion is achievable. The challenge ahead is to convert that access into sustained learning, stronger retention, and higher educational outcomes. The state’s response may not only shape its future workforce, but also provide important lessons for India’s broader education transformation.</p>.<p><strong>(The writer is an associate professor at the Department of Economics, Christ University)</strong></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>