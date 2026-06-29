A ticket to change

<p>After a very long time, I recently travelled by town buses in Chennai. Normally, I rely on my own vehicles or ride-hailing apps, along with the Chennai Metro and suburban trains. I always felt hesitant about Chennai’s town buses—mainly because of the embarrassment of not having exact change and facing the conductor’s wrath.</p>.<p>Though I had heard a year or so ago that digital payment systems were <br>introduced in Chennai’s town buses, I remained sceptical. That changed when I discovered my new ‘One City, One Card’—purchased for the Metro — could be used across all public transport. Delighted and emboldened, I hopped onto a bus, not even sure where it was headed. </p>.<p>When the conductor approached, I hesitantly handed him my card. He accepted it with ease. I asked if the bus would pass my locality; instead of curtly saying I had boarded the wrong bus, he suggested an alternate stop for me to alight — without a trace of irritation. He swiped the card, handed me the printout, and that was it: no hassle with change. </p>.<p>I was even more awestruck watching other passengers, especially youngsters, buy their tickets. QR codes are prominently displayed inside the bus, and many used the Chennai One app to scan, select their destination, pay online, and generate e-tickets to show the conductor. A few paid through UPI apps, which the conductor patiently processed one by one. Even more striking was how passengers seated or standing far away passed their phones forward with the UPI scanner open. The conductor calmly scanned, issued the printout, and sent the phone back along the chain of hands. It felt like a dream come true.</p>.<p>Boarding a bus without the right change has always felt like walking through a minefield. Paying with a high-denomination note and not getting the balance money immediately often meant spending the journey on tenterhooks — hoping to recover every rupee before alighting. To be fair, conductors faced their own ordeals too, constantly juggling fares and returning change while navigating the chaos of a crowded bus. </p>.<p>I also noticed a marked shift in conductors’ attitudes. By and large, they are more patient and eager to assist, especially with digital payments. I read that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) now sells about 20% of its tickets digitally, and the managing director of MTC even felicitated five conductors for recording the highest number of digital transactions in a month. We must salute all those driving these changes—and Bharat’s digital ecosystem that makes them possible.</p>.<p>The corporation’s change management—quite literally a change management—in this area, despite gaps in other aspects like traffic rule adherence, is truly worthy of a management case study.</p>