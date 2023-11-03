A time for responsibility, not retribution

Second, the Islamic world stands at a crossroads, and must choose between a progressive worldview focused on education, science, and development and the regressive ideology of terror and Jihad. The image of Islam should not be tarnished by the actions of extremist groups. Many countries within the Islamic world are making substantial efforts to promote economic development, education, and social progress. The youth in the Islamic countries aspire to a better and more prosperous life, one that rests on good education, good jobs, good health, and basic civic amenities. They do not anymore want to serve as the handmaidens of doctrinaire, ultra-conservative, self-serving mercenaries who hide behind human shields and fight the fight of cowards. It is crucial that the moderate, progressive leaderships amongst Islamic nations work closely with the rest of the world to distance themselves from extremist elements and actively engage in diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts. They can play a pivotal role in discouraging radical ideologies and promoting peace by supporting moderate voices within their societies.