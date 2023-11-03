A time for responsibility, not retribution

As the Hamas-Israeli conflict enters the fourth week, the humungous human tragedy continues unabated, reminding us once again that we live in a perilous and complex world and that the Middle East remains a tinderbox. Reflecting on the tragic consequences of this conflict for both the Israeli and the Palestinian peoples, it is imperative that the world unites to root out the horrific terror that the likes of Hamas, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and several other terror outfits impose on innocent civilians. We must remember not to conflate terror with any just cause. Regardless of their names and claims, they are merciless mercenaries masquerading in ideological clothing. The tragedy for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people for over six decades now has been dispossession, exile, dispersion; and extraordinary hardship in living a secure and dignified life, and gaining legitimacy.
The ongoing Israeli ground offensive will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. The indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Gaza must stop. The countries that exert influence in the region -- the US, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia -- must urgently address four critical aspects that should guide the approach to finding a sustainable solution: the fight against terror, the role of the Islamic world, the Palestinian homeland question, and the leadership in Israel.
First, Hamas has committed acts of violence that have caused immense suffering to both Israelis and Palestinians. However, it is crucial to distinguish between the actions of a militant group and the aspirations of the Palestinian people. While Hamas has been responsible for launching rockets and orchestrating attacks, it is essential not to conflate their actions with the broader Palestinian population's yearning for self-determination and a homeland. The majority of Palestinians seek a peaceful resolution that allows them to live in dignity and safety. Labelling all Palestinians as supporters of terrorism would be both unjust and counterproductive to the pursuit of peace.
Second, the Islamic world stands at a crossroads, and must choose between a progressive worldview focused on education, science, and development and the regressive ideology of terror and Jihad. The image of Islam should not be tarnished by the actions of extremist groups. Many countries within the Islamic world are making substantial efforts to promote economic development, education, and social progress. The youth in the Islamic countries aspire to a better and more prosperous life, one that rests on good education, good jobs, good health, and basic civic amenities. They do not anymore want to serve as the handmaidens of doctrinaire, ultra-conservative, self-serving mercenaries who hide behind human shields and fight the fight of cowards. It is crucial that the moderate, progressive leaderships amongst Islamic nations work closely with the rest of the world to distance themselves from extremist elements and actively engage in diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts. They can play a pivotal role in discouraging radical ideologies and promoting peace by supporting moderate voices within their societies.
Third, when the current conflict concludes, hopefully as soon as the offensive capability of Hamas is dismantled, the world, especially the countries of the Global North, must work unitedly to settle the Palestinian homeland question. The Palestinian people have suffered for decades, living in limbo without a homeland of their own. A two-state solution that recognises the rights and security of both Palestinians and Israelis has for long been seen as the only viable political solution. The United Nations Security Council and influential nations should actively engage in mediating a fair and just resolution. This requires addressing core issues, such as the status of Jerusalem, and the right of return for Palestinian refugees. It's only through international cooperation and diplomacy that a lasting solution can be achieved.
Fourth, the leadership in Israel has played a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the Middle East conflict. It is time for a change in that leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure has been marked by a divisive and often hawkish approach which has done considerable harm to the Israeli and Palestinian people alike. A new leadership that is democratic, secular, and progressive can provide fresh perspectives and approaches to resolve the longstanding issues. A progressive government in Israel can work towards building bridges with the Palestinian leadership and their Arab neighbours, fostering an environment of mutual respect and cooperation. Such leadership can prioritise peace, social justice, and economic development for all citizens, regardless of their background.
Recent developments in the Middle East have the potential to reshape the landscape for peace in the Middle East and must not be allowed to be derailed. The Abraham Accords and the Saudi initiative to normalise relations with Israel offer new opportunities that deserve attention. The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, marked a historic shift in Middle East diplomacy. Israel normalised relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, signalling a departure from traditional Arab-Israeli hostilities. These accords could serve as a model for how diplomatic engagement and economic incentives can promote peace in the region. The Abraham Accords might pave the way for a broader regional consensus on recognising Israel and ultimately lead to a practical and sustainable two-nation solution. Saudi Arabia has played a significant role in promoting regional stability and has the potential to be a key mediator in the Middle East. The Saudi initiative offers a comprehensive framework that includes recognition, security guarantees, and a path to a two-state solution. If pursued in earnest, this initiative can help bridge divides between Israel and its Arab neighbours, facilitating a more holistic approach to resolving the conflict.
Israel and Palestine represent a complex puzzle, an enduring irony of history, of two peoples sharing the same land and culture, till modern history turned them against each other. If the Israelis and the Palestinians are to have any decent future at all, it must be a shared, common one. Therefore, they need to together take a giant leap of faith toward reconciliation and peace. This is a time for responsibility, not for retribution or despair.
(The writer is Director, School of Social Sciences, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences)