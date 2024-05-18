A Trojan Horse for privatisation of education

The concept of ‘graded autonomy’ in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promises to offer higher education institutions (HEIs) “the freedom and flexibility to innovate, adapt, and excel in education and research”.

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced graded autonomy to eight esteemed central universities in India, including the University of Delhi, providing them with varying degrees of independence in their academic and administrative endeavours.

UGC chairperson, M Jagadesh Kumar, asserts that “by tailoring their programmes to meet the growing needs of students and industries, autonomous institutions can contribute immensely to academic excellence and global competitiveness.”

However, he conspicuously omits mention of the intricate correlation between financial autonomy and academic excellence, leaving out an explanation of how financial independence inherently begets a commensurate rise in academic prowess.

Under the guise of academic freedom, this policy grants HEIs merely financial-managerial autonomy, allowing them to establish new departments and centres, launch new courses, conduct open distance learning programmes, employ foreign faculty, enrol international students, and determine course fees—all without requiring the UGC’s approval, given that these endeavours are funded through tuition fees and do not rely on government funding.