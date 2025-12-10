Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A troubling turn to pre-screening

A troubling turn to pre-screening

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant nudged the information and broadcasting ministry on November 27 to frame a draft mechanism for pre-screening user-generated content on social media.
Suhit K Sen
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 19:10 IST
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 19:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme CourtOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us