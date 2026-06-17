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A true test of digital sovereignty

A true test of digital sovereignty

Geopolitical uncertainty is increasingly pushing governments to rethink reliance on foreign digital infrastructure
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Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 20:21 IST
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