A true test of digital sovereignty

<p>On June 3, the European Commission presented a package to reduce the bloc’s reliance on non-EU suppliers for digital tools and infrastructure, which currently accounts for more than 80%. In April, France launched an inter-ministerial plan to reduce foreign reliance across its public technology stack, which will impact the daily work of 2.5 million civil servants. The French agency DINUM will begin replacing Windows with Linux on its workstations, while other ministries will formulate transition plans by August 2026. Separately, Zoom and Teams will be phased out in favour of a domestic app, Visio, by 2027.</p>.<p>In recent years, governments across the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Japan, India, and South Korea have looked to shift public infrastructure towards domestic or open-source alternatives. The motivations vary by national context. EU countries are strongly guided by data protection concerns and the extra-territorial reach of laws in the United States, such as the CLOUD Act, which requires US companies to provide data to US law enforcement regardless of where it is stored. Japan is responding to high “digital deficits” driven by the licensing fees of foreign big-tech firms. India’s recent upgrade to a home-grown e-mail provider was motivated by data security and ‘Make in India’ priorities.</p>.<p>Albeit at often smaller scales, governments have attempted migrations for three decades. Some have endured, some were reversed, and many remain under-documented. The reason this record matters is not to pre-judge current plans, but to ask what determines whether such projects meet their goals. These six questions are worth asking when designing sustainable migration plans.</p>.Two phones and an app: How Russians skirt Putin's digital iron curtain.<p>One, does each component of the migration map onto the specific vulnerability it is meant to address? The CLOUD Act exposes EU government data to US law enforcement. The ICC incident demonstrated that foreign-controlled infrastructure can be withdrawn under geopolitical pressure without warning. Long-term platform dependency creates risks of abrupt end-of-support, price increases, or conditionality. These risks sit at different layers of the tech stack. A data jurisdiction concern points towards cloud infrastructure and data storage. A sanctions-continuity concern points towards communications platforms. A platform dependency concern points towards operating systems and productivity software. The goal is reduced strategic exposure, not a count of migrated components. Without that mapping, individual components become harder to defend when political or budgetary pressure arrives. For instance, Munich’s LiMux project was reversed in 2017 partly because its goal of “strategic independence” was never defined precisely enough, leaving it without a stable basis for its defence.</p>.<p>Two, is the scope defined tightly enough to be achievable? In India, the Kerala government began transitioning its state school system to a local GNU/Linux distribution in 2004. With a bounded domain, captive user base, and centrally managed hardware, it deployed the system across more than two lakh machines and only later expanded into government departments, which led to an estimated saving of Rs 3,000 crore. It worked in part because the scope was defined before scaling. Whole-of-government migrations are harder because legacy users cannot be retired, and ministries often depend on deeply embedded tools.</p>.<p>Three, what is the plan for the people who will need to change how they work? Technology migrations are planned around platforms, but it is civil servants who experience them daily. The LiMux project, which moved about 14,800 desktops to Linux between 2006 and 2013, faced recurring complaints about compatibility and missing functionality. A commissioned review found that the main problems were organisational: the project had underplanned the behavioural change. Migrations would do well to invest in training and ensure replacement tools meet core user needs.</p>.<p>Four, if the migration is towards open-source alternatives, who is building and maintaining them? Moving towards open-source limits the kill-switch scenario but does not eliminate dependency. Projects are maintained by developers and companies whose priorities may diverge from government needs. Linux, the platform at the centre of France’s OS migration, is a case in point: its top corporate contributors to the kernel are predominantly US firms. The deeper question is whether a government contributes to the ecosystem it is migrating towards and helps shape its direction, rather than depending on it under different terms.</p>.<p>Five, will the plan survive beyond the political moment that created it? The UK Government Digital Service, founded in 2011, built gov.uk and open-standards platforms with early momentum. It was later defunded, and departments reclaimed procurement decisions, allowing major cloud providers to move into that space. Here, the technical approach was not necessarily wrong, but institutional protection was too weak.</p>.<p><strong>How will we know if it worked?</strong></p>.<p>The French Gendarmerie Nationale’s migration of tens of thousands of desktops to Linux, launched in 2008, is frequently cited as a durable example. Wired reported in 2013 that the agency migrated 37,000 desktop PCs to a custom Linux OS and claimed approximately 40% lower total ownership costs. What is harder to find is systematic public reporting on those figures, or on the migration’s ongoing maintenance costs. For a project held up as a model for what France is now attempting, that absence is a public accountability gap worth naming.</p>.<p>Structured public reporting on government technology migrations is rare, and costs typically surface when reversals occur. Munich’s return to Windows in 2017 generated estimates of an exit cost of up to €100 million, a figure not publicly discussed during the migration. Defining success metrics at the outset – workstations migrated, training delivered, compatibility, and productivity maintained – is worth the effort.</p>.<p>France’s migration, and the wider sovereignty-driven shift it reflects, may reshape how governments manage digital infrastructure. The historical record does not tell us whether such initiatives will succeed, but it does suggest which conditions are worth examining before decisions are made.</p>.<p><em><strong>(The writer is a research analyst with the Technology and Society Programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace India)</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>