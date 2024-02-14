A vital year for the idea of democracy globally

Noted US-based Dutch writer Ian Buruma says: “What explains the tenacity of Trump’s support? The force of his arguments is unlikely to be the key because he makes few coherent arguments. It is rarely clear what he thinks or whether his thoughts amount to anything at all. He is indifferent to or even contemptuous of facts. But the more he lies, the more his supporters seem to like him, as though his avalanche of falsehoods has numbed their ability to perceive truth. No doubt, the radical shifts in how people receive their information have something to do with this. Many people, not just Trump supporters, find a snug spot inside a bubble of internet-driven misinformation, boosted by hucksters posing as journalists on Fox News and other, even zanier outlets.”