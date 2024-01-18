A walk to Devprayag

The most convenient route to reach my native village, Khand, in mountainous Uttarakhand is via Devprayag, about three hours of road travel from Rishikesh. Travelling up to this point is fine. Uncertainty looms over the next 26-kilometre track after crossing the Ganga. The absence of bus service on this route disheartens prospective visitors attuned to cosy urban life. Many car owners settled in cities avoid plying their vehicles to their native villages because of rugged, bumpy roads, especially in the rainy season. Of this 26-kilometre track, the initial 16-km proper road is motorable, that is, up to Vyas Ghat, the confluence of the Ganga and Nayaar rivers, and the seat of Maharshi Ved Vyas, known to have scripted the Puranas. Just beyond, there is a bifurcation; the main pucca road leads to Satpuli town. Lorries accommodate passengers at fair rates. For our village, we take the lonesome right turn, walking or dragging ourselves, to cover the remaining 10 km, unless we are lucky to chance upon jeeps, which is a rare privilege. The entire 26-kilometre length is a boon to nature lovers. Throughout, one moves along the Ganga, flowing sometime turbulently and sometime lingering serenely as if in a pensive mood.