A win in Karnataka will boost Congress’ stature in Opposition space

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is confident of thrashing out a functional tie-up with ‘like-minded’ political parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an informal conversation with this author, Kharge indicated that the pace of Opposition unity would gain momentum when regional parties get a greater realisation that a clear understanding among non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties is the only way to corner or defeat the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)/NDA campaign.

Shuttling between Parliament, 10, Rajaji Marg, and 24, Akbar Road, the 88th President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is also giving final touches to a mega revamp of the Congress organisation that includes the 36-member Congress Working Committee (CWC). There are over 50 ‘serious’ contenders for the apex decision-making body, but Kharge is determined not to leave any individual or group unhappy or dissatisfied.

In Kharge's scheme of things, the AICC revamp, including the new CWC, may have to wait till the completion of Karnataka assembly polls, scheduled to be held in May. Till then, adhocism would continue where aspirations and expectations of Congress leaders are likely to result in better outcomes.

The Congress is all set to go alone in poll-bound Karnataka hoping that an outright victory in the southern state would politically enhance the national party's stature vis-a-vis potential allies and erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) partners.

As a seasoned AICC observer, former Union minister, and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Kharge has a fair idea of Congress’ strength and weaknesses, and potential/existing allies in every state. So far, the Congress President has not sensed cohesiveness and the will to accommodate one another. Instead, political compulsions and one-upmanship are pushing some players to wanton brinkmanship and bravado.

The Congress is unwilling to match fire-with-fire, hoping that post-Karnataka polls, the process of Opposition unity would gain momentum. Kharge is also aware of the machinations of the some of the allies in relegating the Congress to second or third spot in the states. These stark realities make the task of Opposition unity far more cumbersome and daunting.

A lot has been discussed at the Raipur plenary, as well as at Udaipur where the grand old party had conducted it's Chintan Shivir in May 2022. The much-touted religious outreach programme would continue, but Kharge is not sure of its potency because the Congress’ legacy is more linked to performance than it is to temple visits or the proximity to any faith. Kharge is open to reason and willing to go along if such formulations do not clash with the time-tested ideals and principles of the Congress.

Kharge is sensing peoples' disquiet, a sense of disillusionment, and disenchantment with the Modi regime. In this context, the Congress’ call for greater affirmative action, job reservation, quota in private sector, and a case for reservation in the judiciary are set to find a greater traction among the Dalits, the Adivasis, minorities, and other sections in society. In Kharge's scheme of things, pressure from these sections would help non-NDA partners to close ranks and form a broad platform.

(Rasheed Kidwai is a political commentator, author, and visiting Fellow at Observer Research Foundation. Twitter: @rasheedkidwai)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.