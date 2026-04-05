<p>Great conflicts are not defined only by the weapons deployed, but by the moral worlds they destroy and the futures they foreclose. The ongoing escalation involving the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States,</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> is increasingly taking on the contours of a systemic global crisis – one that threatens political stability, economic resilience, and the ecological foundations of life itself. This is not merely a call for a ceasefire; it is a call for conscience.</p>.<p>Urged by a concerned colleague, I articulate five calls to conscience to key actors whose choices shape the trajectory of this conflict and the future of our shared world.</p>.<p>First: There was a time when Israel commanded deep global sympathy. Born out of the horrors of the Holocaust, it represented resilience, survival, and the quest for a secure homeland. The international community, moved by historical injustice, extended moral and political support. That moral capital is now eroding. Increasingly, global public opinion perceives Israel not as acting purely in self-defence, but as exercising disproportionate and increasingly forceful military action. The scale of destruction in civilian zones, including damage to educational institutions and essential infrastructure, raises serious questions about proportionality and intent. International humanitarian principles – particularly the protection of civilians – appear under strain. History teaches that victimhood does not confer perpetual moral immunity. Nations must remain accountable to the universal principles of justice and humanity.</p>.<p>The Israeli people must ask: is the current trajectory aligned with the ethical foundations upon which the nation was built? Security achieved at the cost of moral legitimacy is ultimately unsustainable.</p>.Home truths from an imperialist war.<p>Second: The US has long positioned itself as the custodian of liberal democratic values: rule of law, individual freedoms, and fairness in international engagement. From the Marshall Plan to its leadership in multilateral institutions, it has shaped a rules-based global order. Today, that legacy is under strain. Unwavering support for Israel, despite mounting civilian casualties and infrastructural devastation, risks undermining America’s global credibility. The perception that domestic political pressures, including rising populist currents, are shaping foreign policy raises deeper concerns. Has the US drifted from its foundational ideals?</p>.<p>Selective application of international law weakens the very architecture it once championed. If justice appears contingent rather than universal, the legitimacy of global governance structures erodes. At a time when global energy markets show volatility, the costs of inconsistency are not merely moral; they are systemic, affecting markets and institutional trust. Leadership in the 21st century cannot be asserted through alliances alone; it must be earned through principled consistency.</p>.<p>Third: The Arab nations stand at a complex crossroads. While bound by shared cultural and religious ties, they remain divided along geopolitical and sectarian lines, most notably the Sunni-Shia divide. Iran, though predominantly Shia, is part of the broader Islamic world. The conflict exposes the fragility of regional unity. Several Arab states have pursued normalisation with Israel, prioritising economic and strategic interests. While sovereign, such choices carry long-term implications. Strategic ambiguity may offer short-term flexibility but weakens long-term stability and diminishes the region’s ability to shape outcomes rather than react to them.</p>.<p>Can the Arab world afford fragmentation amid escalating instability? History suggests external interventions often exploit internal divisions. A lack of coordinated response weakens bargaining power and increases vulnerability. This is not a call for religious unity, but for strategic alignment that prioritises peace, security, and mutual respect.</p>.<p>Fourth: As pillars of a multipolar world, Russia, China, and India carry significant geopolitical weight. Together, they represent alternative centres of power capable of shaping a more balanced global order. Yet their response has been notably restrained. This silence is not neutrality; it risks being perceived as abdication. Each has articulated visions of a more equitable world: China’s ‘community of shared future,’ India’s Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, and Russia’s positioning as a counterweight to Western hegemony. These narratives must translate into action.</p>.<p>Two domains demand urgent leadership: conflict mediation through coordinated diplomacy and economic rebalancing through gradual exploration of alternatives to dollar-dominated systems. Such shifts must be calibrated to avoid instability, but this moment offers an opportunity for constructive intervention.</p>.<p>Fifth: Perhaps the greatest responsibility lies with the global intelligentsia: academics, scientists, policymakers, and thought leaders. They must move beyond passive observation. Evidence-based advocacy is essential to highlight long-term consequences, shape informed discourse, and counter misinformation. This conflict is a stress test for the moral, political, and institutional frameworks that govern our world. Each of the actors addressed holds both responsibility and the capacity to alter this trajectory. The alternative is stark: a world where power overrides principle, ecological destruction becomes normalised, and institutions falter under inaction.</p>.<p>The question is no longer whether we can afford to act, but whether we can afford not to. History will judge this moment not by power exercised, but by restraint shown and responsibility upheld.</p>.<p><em>The writer is the former civil servant enjoys traversing the myriad spaces of ideas, thinkers, and books.</em></p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>