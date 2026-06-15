About names, Juliet was wrong

<p>‘What’s in a name?’ demands Shakespeare’s Juliet. I disrespectfully disagree. She does not have to endure the continuing consequences of being christened Sylvia Rebecca Suryakumari.</p>.<p>Sylvia came about this way. When I was born, my mother Olivia, who was as imaginative as her namesake in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, turned to the Bard for inspiration. After a spirited, rather than scholarly, search, she and my father decided on Ophelia (apparently, it matched Olivia) from Hamlet. Presumably someone (to whom I am forever indebted) apprised my parents of that hapless woman’s tragic end, for Ophelia gave way to Sylvia. “Also Shakespeare,” my mother would tell me triumphantly, ignoring the lack of a ‘y’ in Silvia of The Two Gentlemen of Verona. After all, as Juliet might say, what’s in a spelling? My passport has me down, inaccurately, and insultingly, as Sylia.</p>.POCSO and the case for a Romeo and Juliet clause.<p>At least some version of the original Sylvia appears on that document. Rebecca has long since faded into oblivion. When I was filling in the requisite personal information before taking my ISC examination, the form could not accommodate my full name. I was firmly told that if I wished to finish school, it must be changed through chopping.</p>.<p>Thus, Rebecca was removed, and has not resurfaced these past 55 years. Neither its biblical nor literary associations (my parents admired Daphne <br>du Maurier) could save it from untimely extinction.</p>.<p>Suryakumari has survived. Unfortunately, I am hardly called that by anyone who knows me well. My father did, in my childhood, but that was when he was angry. A summons to ‘Suru’ indicated that there was nothing to fear, while a stentorian ‘Suryakumari’ meant that I was in trouble. To most people I am Surya, which invites the inevitable, “But that’s a man’s name” from those hearing it for the first time. A friend of mine has solved the problem to her satisfaction by addressing me (more appropriately, she feels) as Chandra, which is one letter short of my husband’s name.</p>.<p>Now what, I wonder, would Juliet have made of that? She might readily have traded surnames with Romeo (not caring if she was a Capulet or Montague), but an exchange of first names? Consider the absurdity of her exclaiming, “O Juliet, Juliet, wherefore art thou, Juliet?” and the young man declaring, “It is the east, and Romeo is the sun.” </p>.<p>“What’s in a name?” asked Juliet. “Lots in a name,” I would reply!</p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>