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‘Absolute bar’ offers legal clarity, but exposes social blindness

‘Absolute bar’ offers legal clarity, but exposes social blindness

If caste-based disadvantage persists irrespective of religion, excluding Dalit converts risks making the classification under-inclusive.
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Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:17 IST
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OpinionDalitScheduled CasteLegal

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