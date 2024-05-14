Accelerating India’s net zero

Given India’s vast resources and human power, this three-phase plan is achievable. Accelreating net zero to 2047 requires an estimated investment of $3.4 trillion, which works out to 1% of India’s gross domestic product over the three phases. Of course, this effort would address the ecological and environmental climate crises. But beyond that, why should India be a leader in this space? Why should we make this massive investment? What’s in it for us? Next week, read our final article in the series to find out.