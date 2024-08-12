Adani saga’s new twist is great political fodder

By Andy Mukherjee

It’s just as well for Narendra Modi that the Parliament has been adjourned a day ahead of schedule. Opposition parties would definitely have pounced on Hindenburg Research’s latest report to corner the prime minister on his friendship with Gautam Adani.

Lawmakers would have asked the government why the markets regulator is being so slow in completing its scrutiny of the controversial infrastructure tycoon.

That’s the thrust of the the New York-based short seller’s most recent allegations. Its report Saturday didn’t make any fresh accusations against the businessman from Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Instead, it asked if India’s stock-market watchdog can be trusted as an objective arbiter, given that its chairperson allegedly had a personal investment in an offshore fund linked to the “Adani money-siphoning scandal”.

Hindenburg’s original Jan. 2023 report, in which it had accused the centi-billionaire of pulling the largest con in corporate history, caused the Adani Group’s market capitalisation to crater by Rs 12,59,250 crore ($150 billion).

The Supreme Court in New Delhi asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to probe the allegations of stock-price manipulation, undisclosed related-party transactions and violation of minimum public shareholding, that were all vigorously denied by the conglomerate.

With Modi back in power for a third term, Adani’s fortunes are soaring once again. His group’s shares have recouped nearly 90 per cent of last year’s loss.