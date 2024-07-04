Adani will rejoice as inquiry turns to billionaire banker Uday Kotak

But the fund in question is only managed by the Kotak firm. The principal is New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon’s Kingdon Capital Management. Sebi’s notice includes extracts of time-stamped chats, where an employee of the American firm appears to be instructing a Kotak trader to sell futures contracts in Adani Enterprises Ltd.

This went on for about two weeks, the Sebi says, ahead of the publication of the Hindenburg report on Jan. 24, 2023. The Kingdon-controlled fund squared off its short positions the following month for a profit of $22 million, shared between Kingdon and Hindenburg, which provided the research. Kotak was nothing more than a middleman, executing the trades.

As Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement after its shares fell 2 per cent Tuesday, “Kingdon never disclosed that they had any relationship with Hindenburg nor that they were acting on the basis of any price sensitive information.” Hindenburg says it expects Sebi may try to impose bans or fines on the research firm. Kingdon told the Sebi he obtained legal advice about putting trades based on Hindenburg’s draft report before it was made public, and that he isn’t obliged to share the contents of the privileged communication.

Ultimately, the only entity over which the Indian regulator has any jurisdiction here is the fund, a Sebi-registered foreign portfolio investor. That’s perhaps the only reason to drag Kotak’s Mauritius subsidiary into the inquiry — to stay in business, it has to cooperate. But by revealing the Indian institution’s involvement, Hindenburg is challenging the regulator to go further and expand its scrutiny to the prominent Mumbai financier as well.

That’s a little odd. If the Indian banker was really acting in cahoots with the US short sellers, why would the research firm be throwing him under the bus? Hindenburg’s larger point here is about fairness. After all, the Sebi has sent its show-cause notice to both Mark Kingdon and Nathan Anderson, the Hindenburg founder, accusing them of violating its regulations along with their firms. It has sent a similar notice to Kotak’s Mauritius subsidiary, too, because it is the manager of the fund used for short-selling. Yet, the regulator has decided to keep Kotak, the banker, out of its investigation. “We suspect Sebi’s lack of mention of Kotak or any other Kotak board member may be meant to protect yet another powerful businessman from the prospect of scrutiny, a role Sebi seems to embrace,” Hindenburg said in its response to the notice.

The securities watchdog has invited this embarrassment upon itself. A year ago, the Sebi was telling a court-appointed panel that it was investigating the 13 opaque offshore entities that held, as of March 2020, between 14 per cent and 20 per cent across five publicly traded stocks of the Adani Group. It wanted to verify whether the 42 investors who put capital into these 13 vehicles — 12 funds and one overseas financial firm — were mere fronts for Adani and his family, masquerading as public shareholders. The conglomerate has denied these allegations.