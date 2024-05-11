Adding humour to office dynamics

In a reputed MNC where I worked, we held an annual “Open House,” where employees could freely raise any issues they faced. Department heads were tasked with addressing questions, no matter how embarrassing, about their department’s operations. Naturally, the human resources department was often the target. On one occasion, a newly recruited engineer remarked, “Sir, if you pay peanuts, you will end up hiring only monkeys.” His question was greeted with a resounding round of applause. All eyes were on me, eager for my response. Despite the initial awkwardness, I responded by asking how he thought I had managed to recruit him. Even the questioner joined in the laughter. Good humour can defuse any embarrassing or difficult situation.