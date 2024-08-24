Address enablers of sexual violence

Sexual violence is not limited to a place, profession, class or any other category. It is rampant across all kinds of workplaces and institutions. It may only increase as more women come into all professions. It cannot be countered and deterred only by making laws stricter on paper, as politicians clamour to do merely to assuage public opinion. That the Nirbhaya Fund, set up to promote initiatives for women’s safety, has not been fully utilised in any year since its institution shows that women’s safety is not exactly a priority for politicians and governments. That, in turn, is a reflection of society’s attitudes toward women as a whole. The societal prejudices and biases against women and entrenched patriarchal attitudes make sexual violence almost inevitable and give perpetrators a sense of impunity. The task force may not be able to address the larger social problem, but it must address institutional settings that impact women’s safety thoroughly. It consists of doctors, with bureaucrats as ex-officio members. It will do well to draw on the expertise of civil society organisations working for women’s safety.