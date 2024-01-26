Adventures on wheels

Little moments are important, as they often compose the fabric of our daily lives and contribute to our overall sense of happiness and well-being. These small, seemingly insignificant moments can bring us joy, connection, and a sense of fulfilment. They can also create lasting memories and strengthen our relationships with others. By appreciating and cherishing these little moments, we can cultivate a greater sense of gratitude and mindfulness in our lives. We have all had inspiring moments that helped shape our experiences and enabled us to acquire different life skills.
I began learning to cycle when I was studying at a primary school in my village during the early 1960s. There were hardly a hundred cycles in my village, including those in the cycle hire shop! It was a different era when cycles, too, required a licence to ride—a small aluminium plate issued by the local governing body upon payment of Re 1, which needed to be fitted near the headlight. Not only cycles, but every radio or transistor also needed a licence (in the form of a book resembling a passport) issued on payment of Rs 15 per year from the local post office.
In such a scenario, I wanted to learn to cycle, so I observed what others were doing and tried to follow the same steps. The first step was to run at high speed along with the cycle, and once the momentum arrived, place the left foot on the pedal and lift the right foot off the ground so as to move a few more metres without any effort. After a few days of such practicing, the next step is: after keeping the left foot on the pedal, insert your right foot through the triangle frame so as to reach the right pedal, and half pedal at high speed so that cycle moves nonstop. The way children learned to cycle in this manner was called “monkey pedalling,” and I thoroughly enjoyed monkey pedalling, even though I fell down several times by hitting the big stone at the nineteenth feet of the 20-foot-wide road.
Believe me, the feeling was as if I had learned to drive a car, and I enjoyed the speed at which I crossed distances between land marks with a breeze! The moment I learned to cycle, it was simply superb. Of course, learning to ride a four-wheeler felt similar to learning to fly a plane! In every lesson, I hit walls and fell down several times, which were forgotten instantly. Only the final achievement remained in my mind as a photographic moment!
The most beautiful things in life are not materialistic. They’re people, places, memories, and pictures. They’re feelings and moments, tight hugs, smiles, and laughter.