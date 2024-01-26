Adventures on wheels

In such a scenario, I wanted to learn to cycle, so I observed what others were doing and tried to follow the same steps. The first step was to run at high speed along with the cycle, and once the momentum arrived, place the left foot on the pedal and lift the right foot off the ground so as to move a few more metres without any effort. After a few days of such practicing, the next step is: after keeping the left foot on the pedal, insert your right foot through the triangle frame so as to reach the right pedal, and half pedal at high speed so that cycle moves nonstop. The way children learned to cycle in this manner was called “monkey pedalling,” and I thoroughly enjoyed monkey pedalling, even though I fell down several times by hitting the big stone at the nineteenth feet of the 20-foot-wide road.