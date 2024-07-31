Africa is heading toward another deadly war

By Justice Malala

World leaders are scrambling to avert a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah. There is another war, on a scale perhaps unimaginable to many, they should rush to prevent as well.

It’s a repeat, like Israel-Hezbollah in 2006, of a war that raged between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Uganda between August 1998 and July 2003. By the time it ended, nine African countries and 20 rebel groups were involved. At least 5.4 million people died through fighting, disease and malnutrition. Seven million were displaced. Africa’s World War — or the Great War of Africa, as it came to be known — was the world’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

Today, conflict between Congolese and Rwandan leaders has sharpened dangerously, peace initiatives have collapsed, an arms race is underway, and deadly clashes between both sides and militias aligned to them are frequent. All the warning lights for a repeat of the 1998-2003 war are flashing.