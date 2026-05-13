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After assurances, the burden of austerity

After assurances, the burden of austerity

Even as there is general agreement on the need to cut down the import of goods involving foreign exchange outgo, questions remain about the ethics and timing of this call.
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Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:33 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:33 IST
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