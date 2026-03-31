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After Nitish Kumar | Who will script Bihar's next chapter?

After Nitish Kumar | Who will script Bihar's next chapter?

Will Bihar see a leader who simply manages an inherited coalition, or one who can, in their own way, rethink development, social justice, and communal harmony for a new era?
Shruti
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:32 IST
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:32 IST
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