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After the war | Airlines, economy, and Indians in Dubai

After the war | Airlines, economy, and Indians in Dubai

As a post-war Dubai prepares for a reset, what does it mean for India and NRIs
K P Nayar
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:43 IST
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