After the war | Airlines, economy, and Indians in Dubai

<p>The anticipation builds up immediately after checking-in for flights to the Gulf. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal-3 in Delhi, just before the departure gates, a huge billboard entices rich travellers to invest in property in Dubai. Never mind that most Indians cannot afford the properties built by Emaar, the emirate’s global property development company. But that is the ‘Dubai dream’ for Indian and other expatriates.</p><p>Following the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-iran-sign-initial-deal-to-end-war-iran-to-reopen-hormuz-us-to-lift-blockade-4043171">agreement signed last week</a> to end the war in the Gulf region, the emirate is trying to revive the ‘Dubai dream’ worldwide. India is a big part of this focus. The scale of this effort is underscored by its ‘vertical city’ of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building on the planet. Burj Khalifa is a symbol of Dubai among the most attractive places in the world to live in or to set up business. Even for those who cannot afford space there. Dubai was successful in this effort until the February 28 war started and Iran lobbed missiles on the United Arab Emirates and its Gulf Arab neighbours.</p><p>The 35 daily flights from Delhi to multiple Gulf destinations are back on schedule after disruptions and suspensions during the war. All these flights are operating at full load, according to an informal survey done by this author at Delhi airport last week. But there is one problem. Out of all the seats on an Etihad Airways flight which I took from Delhi to Abu Dhabi last week, the destination was the UAE for only two passengers on the Airbus A-321 aircraft. Virtually the entire plane was ferrying passengers from India in transit through Abu Dhabi. They were going onward to airports in North America or Europe.</p>.'Tougher' Physics section trumps many NEET aspirants; lower cut-off expected, they say.<p>UAE-based large carriers like Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways are determined to protect their dominance as airlines of choice for Indians travelling abroad. Before the war on Iran, 55% of all Indians going abroad transited through airports in the UAE to their final destinations, according to confidential statistics shared with this author in Abu Dhabi. Preserving this status quo ante is a top priority for post-war UAE because it is critical for revenues of that country’s flag carriers, which grew global mainly from their share of Indian passengers.</p><p>The air corridor between India and the UAE has been the fifth largest in passenger capacity in the world, according to these statistics. UAE airlines have cut fares on long haul flights from India to the rest of the world through their hubs. Indian carriers are so far unable to compete because of cost fallout from the war — aviation fuel is cheaper for petrodollar-advantaged Gulf airlines. Indian-owned airlines have, therefore, been forced to reduce their flights to the Gulf and beyond.</p><p>The UAE’s growth model has traditionally been based on learning from development strategies and priorities in other successful economies. In the current post-war scenario, one model being followed is Hong Kong’s experience during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) there and in its adjoining Guangdong province from 2002 to 2004. The outbreak threatened to cripple Hong Kong’s thriving economy only five years after the territory was transferred to Chinese sovereignty from 156 years of British rule. Beijing’s government allowed Chinese tourists from the mainland to flood Hong Kong, lifting restrictions on their domestic travel. Emiratis are similarly being incentivised by local authorities within the UAE to go in large numbers to iconic and popular locations across the federation to keep tourist hotspots running and give a semblance of normalcy after the war. Last week, for instance, at the luxury Fairmont Hotel’s Majaz Bab Al Bahr waterfront Mediterranean restaurant, a popular pre-war spot for Western tourists, I saw that the restaurant was full of Emiratis, who are said to have been given vouchers and coupons to dine there. This creates a psychological impression that the war is far from everyone’s mind and business confidence has returned. This restaurant is now open from 8:30 am to 3 am instead of the shorter timings before February 28.</p><p>United States President Donald Trump started the war on Iran, but the US is now providing a lifeline for the UAE’s beleaguered hospitality industry, with built-in high capacity for foreign tourists, who disappeared during the conflict. Restaurants, cafes and bars — indeed all commercial places with big television screens — are hosting parties to watch FIFA World Cup matches. The time difference with the Americas makes it possible to host events that stretch late into the night. Closing hours at bars and other places of entertainment have been extended well beyond midnight.</p><p>It is becoming clear as peace returns to the region that the UAE wants Indian expatriates to stay put there. On June 8, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced that nine new property developers had joined DLD’s 11-month-old First-Time Home Buyer Programme. It allows ‘all UAE residents aged 18 and above who do not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai’ to buy homes for the first time on liberal terms. Thousands of Indians have rushed to take advantage of it. DLD officials said the programme’s popularity was proof of ‘Dubai’s continued development as a leading global destination for living, working, visiting, and investment,’ the brief, but impactful regional war notwithstanding.</p><p><em><strong>K P Nayar has extensively covered West Asia and reported from Washington as a foreign correspondent for 15 years.</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>