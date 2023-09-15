Against the spirit of Constitution

Elections are the foundation stones of a free and democratic nation. Without free and fair elections at regular intervals, the democratic nature of a nation may come into question. It is this centrality of elections that mandates an independent and constitutional body to regulate them. These bodies are often referred to as fourth-branch institutions, with specific responsibilities to protect the constitutional and democratic framework of a country. In India, this role is played by the Election Commission of India, established under Article 324 of the Constitution.



This commission, which was a single-member body for a significant period, now consists of three members headed by the Chief Election Commissioner.