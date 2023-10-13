Age graciously

“None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm” said Thoreau. To continue to experience lifes ecstasies we need to develop new interests, revisit old friends and places, read the new books and reread the old and indulge in those trips of nostalgia that are a salve to the soul. No longer seeking praise or approbation, we have earned our liberation after a life time of effort to be at peace with ourselves and the world. The final task of old age is not raging against the dying of the light but trusting that the light lives in others and our baton will be passed on. Finding happiness in the inconsequentiality of daily existence, counting the colours of the rainbow, age finds fulfilment.