Agnipath row: Nitish Kumar's silence could unsettle Bihar politics

As Bihar limps back to normalcy after four days of violent protests and incidents of arson across the state against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, one question has baffled many: Why has Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained silent about the contentious defence recruitment scheme?

As thousands of protestors ran amok, damaging railway and other government properties worth crores, Nitish, who has served as a railway minister, did not appeal to the protestors to desist from violent protests. Nor did Nitish request the Centre or the prime minister to review the scheme that has the youth in several states, particularly in Bihar, seething.

The BJP, which bore the maximum brunt of the Agnipath mayhem in Bihar, charged Nitish that his silence gave tacit support to the protestors who attacked and damaged the homes of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal.

“We are part of the government in Bihar. But the protestors have attacked the residences of BJP leaders and party offices as well. This has happened only in Bihar, not elsewhere in the country,” lamented Jaiswal, while questioning Nitish’s sushashan (good governance). “The ‘sushashan’ is not visible anywhere in the State,” he said.

Angered after its leader was assailed by the BJP, the JD(U) was quick to lash out at the saffron brigade. “Nitish Kumar has been admired and rewarded for his good governance. We don’t need any lessons (on governance) from anyone. The Centre brought a scheme (Agnipath) which has agitated the youths. They took to the streets. Of course, we do not approve of any violence. But why blame the administration? What can the administration do? Shall we ask the officers to open fire on protestors?" asked JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lallan Singh.

"The agitation is going on in several of the BJP-ruled states. Will Jaiswal ask the CMs of such States to open fire there?.... Instead of listening to the grievances of these youths, the BJP leaders are making baseless charges. He (Jaiswal) has lost his (mental) balance,” Lallan Singh said. The RJD, interestingly, has thrown its weight behind the JD(U) and approved of what the JD(U) president said about the Bihar BJP chief.

Thunder ties

This is not the first time that the relationship between the two ruling allies in Bihar has been strained. Last week, Nitish disapproved of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “rewrite history” remarks. “History cannot be rewritten. Nor it can be distorted,” averred Nitish when quizzed about Shah’s recent appeal to academicians to rewrite history.

This rebuff to Shah's comments comes close on the heels of Nitish going ahead with the plan to conduct a caste census in the state after the Centre did not pay any heed to the request made by an all-party delegation from Bihar for such a census.

A few days back, Nitish also disapproved of the demand made by BJP leaders in general and Union Minister Giriraj Singh in particular for anti-conversion laws. “There is no need for such legislation. Harmony prevails in Bihar,” quipped Nitish in another rebuff to his alliance partner. He had similarly turned down the request for population control law arguing that “educating women, not legislation, will bring down the fertility rate.”

Sign of no-confidence

Meanwhile, the central BJP leadership has reportedly asked its state unit to desist from making any disparaging remarks against Nitish and his party. But at the same time, the Union government has provided Y-category security to its top 10 leaders in the state, a move which could be perceived as a sign of no-confidence in the Bihar police and the administration.

“Till the presidential election is over in July, the BJP has no option other than to keep Nitish in good humour. This is because the JD(U) strongman has indicated more than once that he has other ready-made options (of changing colours) if the BJP continues to arm-twist him,” said social scientist Ajay Kumar.

(Abhay Kumar is a senior journalist based in Patna)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.