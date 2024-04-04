AI and PURE for climate goals

However, integrating AI at the macro-level poses challenges. Understanding the existing applications of AI and its implementation and exploring other potential uses requires skill building and access to finance and resources. The optimum productive use of renewable energy is achieved when it benefits marginalised, vulnerable, and remote populations. One such target community is the people residing in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region. Although the region has a massive hydropower potential of about 500 GW, it is one of the most vulnerable and energy-poor areas. The HKH region stretches 3,500 km from Afghanistan in the west to Myanmar in the east, covering all or a portion of eight nations. Approximately 400 million people in the HKH countries still lack basic access to electricity, and more than 80% of the rural population, many of whom reside in mountainous areas, relies on traditional biomass fuels for cooking. There are many challenges to setting up renewable energy in the HKH region. It is remote and inaccessible, with variable climatic conditions and limited grid connectivity. It has been excluded from mainstream development, financing, and investment opportunities. The region is also a biological hotspot, and the setting up of new renewable energy projects here raises concerns over the destruction of ecosystems and the loss of habitats. But these challenges also create opportunities for AI.