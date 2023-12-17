AI and the new California Gold Rush

If you are totally confused by frenzied media reporting on Artificial Intelligence, especially on the ouster and subsequent reinstatement of Sam Altman, the wunderkind CEO of OpenAI, the company that gave us ChatGPT, and since, you shouldn’t be. It has less to do with the altruism and technology attributed to the company or the polarising personality of its CEO but more to do with the enormous amounts of money to be made in what I would characterise as the newest California Gold Rush. The original gold rush which took place in the mid-19th century was followed by a more recent one in the mid-1990s to early 2000s (remember the dot com boom?). Both of these shaped US history and society in myriad ways. The newest gold rush is about to do the same, except it will be at the global level. Eureka! El Dorado has been found.