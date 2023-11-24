AI Belongs to the capitalists now

Sutskever, Toner and McCauley are representative of the kinds of people who were heavily involved in thinking about AI a decade ago -- an eclectic mix of academics, Silicon Valley futurists and computer scientists. They viewed the technology with a mix of fear and awe, and they worried about theoretical future events like the "singularity," a point at which AI would outstrip our ability to contain it. Many were affiliated with philosophical groups like the Effective Altruists, a movement that uses data and rationality to make moral decisions, and were persuaded to work in AI out of a desire to minimize the technology's destructive effects.