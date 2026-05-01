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AI can complement education, not replace it

AI can complement education, not replace it

In an age of disruption, educators must re-emerge as facilitators of critical thinking and meaningful learning
Rishikesha T Krishnan
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:22 IST
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:22 IST
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