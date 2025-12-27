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AI can deepen democratic governance. Is the state ready?

AI can deepen democratic governance. Is the state ready?

Even as technology became ubiquitous, governments adopted it slowly, often doing the same old things digitally.
Ashwin Mahesh
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 20:25 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 20:25 IST
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