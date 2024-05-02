AI can't reject your no good, very bad idea

The content that generative AI models can now conjure can sometimes look as good as anything created by humans. Creative agencies have been using tools from New York-based video generation startup Runway to develop concert backdrops for Madonna and graphics for CBS’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” often saying it saves them hours or even weeks of work. Earlier this year, actor and movie producer Tyler Perry said he was halting a $800 million studio expansion because of the release of OpenAI’s video generator Sora, whose capabilities he called “mind-blowing.”

Critics of the tech say that will lead to a flood of boring, derivative work in film and TV since AI tends to spew a pastiche of pre-existing art, like Biran’s swirling watercolor figures or the quirky cartoons that she creates. But when companies use AI to generate animations for their own marketing, the effect could be worse thanks to the relative lack of visual, creative thinkers among their ranks. They’ll use AI tools to churn out graphics that — as with Hollywood’s overuse of CGI — look impressive but fail to make a meaningful impression on other humans.

One design agency, for instance, tried making a short animated film graphic for a British health-care provider that was meant to train doctors on their bedside manner. The script said medical professionals should listen carefully to their patients and avoid behaving like they were going through a checklist. Yet the resulting animation showed a physician sitting with a patient and a giant list being marked off above them. That’s not how visual communication works, says Biran. “People will see a checklist and go away thinking, ‘checklist.’”

When corporate clients try putting together a slideshow, they’ll also gravitate toward displaying some the same text already being spoken in a presentation, but that can make a presentation more confusing. There’s a reason for the phrase “A picture paints a thousand words.” Images can elevate subtext and advance a message, but figuring out which images are best requires people who are skilled at thinking visually, like Biran. “We think in pictures, and we gravitate towards metaphors,” she explains. “And so we can help identify the subtext.”