AI governance in courtrooms 

<p>The Supreme Court of India has released the Draft Regulations for the Use of AI in Courts 2026. Grounded in the principles of human primacy, transparency, accountability, data protection and judicial independence, the regulation, once put in force, would be made applicable to the Supreme Court of India, High Courts, Tribunals and Statutory Commissions. With its progressive integration and deployment in courts, the regulation marks a timely effort to examine and govern AI as a radical tool of justice. </p>.<p>At the onset, the draft regulations mandate that AI is to be treated as an assistive tool that shall not supplant the independent exercise of judicial authority. The ultimate authority to determine matters of law, fact and justice shall vest exclusively in the judicial officers. AI usage must comply with the Constitution of India, applicable laws, and principles of natural justice while safeguarding due process, fair trial, equality before the law or access to justice. </p>.<p>Regulation 19 of the draft regulations permits the use of AI for functions such as case management, cause list preparation, scheduling hearings, docket prioritisation and automated transcription through text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools. While such tools will significantly lighten the administrative burden of courts, concerns remain regarding their efficacy and accuracy. A key concern is accent adaptation in speech AI, as many AI models are trained on American English, leaving out other languages and regional accents. Although initiatives such as the Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software (SUVAS) have explored AI’s multilingual capabilities in India, AI models continue to face difficulties in understanding diverse speech patterns and tonalities. In a linguistically rich country like India, such limitations of AI may result in misinterpretation and higher costs in terms of justice delivery and fairness. Addressing these issues will require an improved training dataset and robust human in-the-loop oversight. </p>.Artificial Intelligence to be Included in School Education from Class 8 to 12: CM Dr. Yadav.<p>The draft regulations allow for the use of AI in automated transcription of court proceedings subject to mandatory human review. Such tools can enhance judicial efficiency, given the ever-growing case pendency and capacity constraints of the fair copy departments to handle it. It also allows the use of AI in legal research and citation verification, which is critical given the numerous instances of lawyers using fictitious cases and hallucinated citations in their pleadings. In a Supreme Court case, a lawyer cited a non-existent case, Mercy v. Mankind, in their pleadings. In Ayinge v. London Borough of Haringey, the UK High Court issued a cost order against a lawyer who cited fictitious reports and citations. In Bevins v. Colgate, the lawyer was de-barred by the court for citing fake cases. In a case in Australia, a solicitor self-reported having used AI to produce fake cases and submitted it before the court without verification. </p>.<p>Regulation 20 of the Draft Regulations, which identifies non-permissible uses of AI, forbids using personal data for AI training without regulatory approvals and using AI tools alone in adjudication and sentencing. Significantly, it prohibits AI-based “risk scoring” to predict recidivism. Such restrictions are reflective of concerns of algorithmic biases that were first exemplified in the use of COMPAS (Correctional Offender Management Profiling for Alternative Sanctions) in the US courts. Based on input data, COMPAS predicts a risk score ranging from 0 to 9.9 that indicates one’s risk of recidivism. In the 2016 case Loomis v. Wisconsin, it was found that the COMPAS system was biased towards African-American individuals. </p>.<p>The submission of AI-generated evidence in court without a disclosure is not permissible under the Draft Regulation. Such guardrails are necessary given AI’s extensive capabilities to generate detailed fabricated outputs that can be used as evidence. This creates two sets of problems—first, real evidence can be set aside under the suspicion of being AI-generated, and second, fabricated outputs may be appraised as credible evidence in courts of law. Courts have already encountered such scenarios in the case of R v. Medow, in which the defendant charged with assaulting a police officer alleged that the body camera footage was deepfake. In another case of Mendones v. Cushman, the purported evidence of harassment, including chats and videos, was later found to be AI-generated. </p>.<p>The draft regulations establish a comprehensive institutional framework which includes an apex body and five specialised committees. It requires technical and ethical impact assessment, maintenance of AI registers, periodic audits and an AI incident database. Guidelines on AI procurement and private sector engagement, along with specific regulations addressing issues of judicially sensitive data, capacity building, and grievance redress, are also rightfully included in the regulations. </p>.<p><em>(The writer is a lawyer and researcher)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>