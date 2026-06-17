Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
AI governance in courtrooms 

AI governance in courtrooms 

At the onset, the draft regulations mandate that AI is to be treated as an assistive tool that shall not supplant the independent exercise of judicial authority.
Anmol Ratan
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 20:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial IntelligenceOpinionPanoramaCourt

Follow us on :

Follow Us