AI in education: The debate India is not having

<p>Rohit K Garg</p>.<p>Conversations in many households, especially across urban India, now go something like this: my child used ChatGPT to write an essay. My daughter asked an AI bot to solve her physics problem. My son no longer knows how to sit with a difficult question; he just prompts his way out of it.</p>.<p>Is this generation losing something essential? Is AI making our children intellectually dependent or lazy, capping their mental growth?</p>.<p>It is a legitimate concern, and it deserves a serious answer. But before we answer it, we need to name something uncomfortable: this is a conversation about a very specific child. It focuses on the child with a decent school and enough educational surplus that the question of whether they are becoming too dependent on AI can even be raised. It is a conversation about, at most, 20% of India’s school-going population.</p>.Teachers still needed in the AI era.<p>For the remaining 250 million children enrolled in government schools across the country, many in districts that appear on no one’s priority list – the AI debate looks entirely different. Their problem is not that AI is answering too many questions. Their problem is that no one is.</p>.<p>India’s entire public discourse on AI in education conflates two fundamentally different concepts. To understand the real impact of this technology, we must draw a sharp line between them:</p>.<p><strong>Teaching children to use AI:</strong> This is about literacy in artificial intelligence, prompt engineering, coding, and understanding how these systems work. In a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, every child should understand it, question it, and know how to work critically alongside it. This is a vital skill for tomorrow.</p>.<p><strong>Using AI to teach children:</strong> This means deploying AI as a vehicle for personalised, patient, always-available instruction. This is not AI as a homework shortcut or an answer machine. It is AI as the entity that explains the same concept a fifth time without sighing, that is available at 11 pm the night before a board exam, and that meets a child exactly where they are and adjusts in real-time. This is a crucial solution for today.</p>.<p>There are loud, urgent arguments about the first, and barely any about the second. This is a mistake and perhaps one of the most consequential blind spots in Indian education right now.</p>.The AI divide: Why learners will ace the race.<p>Education research has known for decades what parents understand intuitively: the single greatest predictor of a child’s academic outcome is whether someone will explain things to them one-on-one, at their pace, when they are stuck. This private, extra attention has always been the privilege of households that could pay for it. A child in a government school in a remote district simply never had it.</p>.<p>What happens when you use AI to finally give them that access?</p>.<p>Across Jharkhand, government programmes have deployed AI-powered personal teaching inside district schools over the past few years. It is available around the clock, free of cost, on a basic smartphone. The board results are hard to argue with. Districts sitting at the very bottom of Jharkhand’s education rankings began climbing. One moved from 13th to first in Class 12 Science and held that position for two years. Another went from 20th to first in Class 10 in a single year, its pass rate jumping from 87% to 99.3%. The only variable that changed was this: a child who had no one to ask now had someone, every night, without judgment.</p>.<p>So, is AI making our children dumb? In specific contexts, the risk of over-reliance deserves attention. The answer lies in pedagogy: teaching young people to think alongside AI tools and know when to reason through a problem themselves.</p>.<p>But that is a second-order problem. The first-order problem that should genuinely keep us up at night is the child whose question goes unanswered because the classroom has seventy students and one teacher. For that child, AI is not a threat to deep thinking; it is the first real invitation to think at all.</p>.<p>Teaching children to use AI is important. But using AI to teach children – extending patient, personalised instruction into every home where a child sits alone with a textbook – is not merely a technology conversation. That is a question of equity, and we have been far too slow to ask it.</p>.<p>(The writer is the co-founder of an IT company in the education sector) </p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.<br><br></em></p>