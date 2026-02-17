<p>The grand narrative of the Union Budget 2026-27 paints a bold and ambitious portrait of a nation on the cusp of intellectual and economic dominance. The rhetoric is framed around innovation, skilling, and global knowledge leadership. However, the allocation for the Ministry of Education tells a story of caution, not courage. At approximately Rs 1.39 lakh crore, it is a modest increase of a little over 8% from the previous year. Within this, the sub-allocation for higher education, though increased by a more noticeable 11%, remains fundamentally inadequate for the scale of the stated ambition, which reveals the core contradiction at the heart of India’s academic aspiration: world-class rhetoric grounded by incremental, subsistence-level fiscal reality.</p>.<p>For decades, education policy documents have highlighted the need for enhanced public investment. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reiterated the long-elusive target of allocating 6% of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to education. The current budget allocation, in contrast, keeps education’s share of total Union expenditure within a narrow band, perpetuating a cycle of aspirational goals undermined by a conservative fiscal commitment.</p>.<p>Indian universities are expected to be multifunctional powerhouses operating under immense, simultaneous pressures. They are tasked with absorbing more students to meet the rising Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) targets. Concurrently, they must modernise infrastructure, attract and retain qualified faculty, build vibrant and internationally connected research ecosystems, and internationalise curricula. Against this daunting and expensive checklist, a marginal year-on-year budget increase is only a life-support system for the status quo and not a catalyst for transformation.</p>.<p>The budget does propose several notable and potentially impactful initiatives that indicate an understanding of specific challenges. The proposals for developing “university townships” along key industrial corridors, establishing new specialised institutes in fields like design and hospitality, strengthening formal industry-academic linkages, and significantly expanding hostel infrastructure to boost women’s participation in STEM fields are welcome interventions.</p>.<p>However, these targeted measures subtly reveal a broader, increasingly dominant policy tilt that frames higher education primarily as a workforce pipeline for industry. The budget’s narrative leans heavily towards skill development and vocational integration, giving less emphasis and less dedicated funding to disciplines that foster critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and foundational curiosity-driven research, namely, the humanities, social sciences, and pure sciences. These fields are the essential bedrock of a healthy democracy, a nuanced public discourse, and the kind of blue-sky research that leads to transformation. The consequences of this chronic, structural underinvestment are visible. Barring a handful of elite Indian institutions, no Indian university consistently breaks into the global top tier.</p>.<p>Nowhere is this diagnosis clearer than in the state of research and development. Metrics of actual research impact and quality, such as the generation of high-impact patents or groundbreaking innovation, remain uneven and disproportionately concentrated. The reasons are directly budgetary. Academics are often hamstrung by excessive teaching loads, a result of poor student-teacher ratios, leaving limited time for deep research. Funding for projects is frequently fragmented, small-scale, and short-term, preventing the pursuit of sustained, ambitious, decade-long scientific inquiries.</p>.<p>A peripheral priority</p>.<p>Most critically, India’s national investment in R&D as a percentage of GDP remains stagnant at around 0.7%, a figure dwarfed by major innovation economies like the United States, China, South Korea, and Germany, which invest between 2% and 5%. This fiscal timidity impedes the ability to build advanced laboratories, fund cutting-edge equipment, and offer attractive research fellowships that retain top talent.</p>.<p>The contrast in Budget 2026-27 is that while it showcases heavy, strategic capital flows to physical infrastructure such as roads, railways, ports, and manufacturing, the knowledge infrastructure of universities, public research institutes, doctoral fellowships, and academic grants receives only modest, incremental gains. The message is unambiguous: higher education is acknowledged as important but is not positioned as a central, non-negotiable engine of national development. Let’s not forget that nations that have ascended to global innovation leadership have done so with the understanding that economic and technological leadership is inextricably and causally linked to academic leadership.</p>.<p>Budget 2026-27, therefore, fails the strategic priority test, despite its aspirational language about knowledge leadership. It offers continuity and minor course corrections when the moment demands transformational investment. If the ambition to be a true vishwaguru and knowledge powerhouse is sincere, universities and research institutions must move from the fiscal periphery to its very core. This demands a bold, sustained, and non-negotiable commitment to revamping higher education. Incremental adjustments, even when wrapped in the most optimistic rhetoric, will only perpetuate the ambition gap.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a former professor and dean, Christ University, Bengaluru)</em></p>