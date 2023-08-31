Aviation sector duopoly deja vu

Changes and choice

We’ve been there — the India of the 1980s arm-twisted you to accept what you were given and keep quiet. Doordarshan, Indian Railways, State Bank of India, All India Radio, LIC, Super Bazaar, and Air India (and Indian Airlines) were not only all that we had, but all that we were allowed to have. Mercifully, that changed.

After India’s economic liberalisation in 1992 by Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, the base objective with India and its mobility was to have a market and economy that was driven by the consumer — not a government or a public service undertaking. Thus, began radical changes in government policies that allowed travellers the ability to select a travel service that suited their convenience. This opened the aviation sector to the likes of Jet Airways, Sahara, Kingfisher Airlines, Paramount Airways, Air Costa, NEPC Airlines, Damania Airways, Go Air, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Vistara, Akasa, VIF Airways, KCV Airways, East West, Gujarat Airways, UP Air, Raj Air, and several other regional airlines where competition and consumer preference formed the basis of air travel in India. The rest is history.