Air travel: A mixed bag

I was startled for a moment, but I composed myself. I stopped the taxi and found in the boot a bag identical to mine with a red ribbon and yellow padlock, as well as a tag that contained a different name and number. I realised my blunder. The taxi driver obligingly drove us back to the airport. The airline staff gave me my baggage even as I handed over the bag, which I erroneously took, to its rightful owner, who was also an elderly gentleman, profusely apologising for the faux pas. He graciously avoided making any fuss. On the other hand, he was sorry that I had to return to the airport to hand over his bag. He explained that he had some essential medicines in his bag and that he could not afford to wait for the problem to be sorted out by the airlines, which would take at least two or three days.