Airlines can use empty-bellied jumbos to lift luggage limits

By Tim Culpan

A slew of blowout earnings across Asia’s aviation sector, including records at Singapore Airlines Ltd. and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., herald a triumphant return after three brutal years of Covid-19. Yet darker clouds are brewing in an important slice of the industry that should spur airlines to rethink their approach to one of the most contentious aspects of flying: luggage.

As passengers whip out their frequent-flyer cards for the first time in years, many have found that points expired or travel patterns changed. Securing these returnees ought to be a major goal of airline executives. Auspiciously, a cheap path for doing so is opening up ahead of them in the confluence of two unrelated developments in aviation.

Passenger demand plummeted 99 per cent in April 2020 as governments around the world shut their borders. Load factor, the proportion of available seats that were occupied, fell to 28 per cent, according to data compiled by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, whose members include Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines Co. and Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd.