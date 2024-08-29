Ajit Pawar is caught between a rock and a hard place

Why is an ever-ambitious Ajit Pawar failing after effecting a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and is not expected to do better in poll-bound Maharashtra? The answer, many political observers will agree, is that he is no longer under the guidance of his political mentor and uncle Sharad Pawar.

Under Sharad Pawar, in the undivided NCP, Ajit Pawar was given the image of being the most competent and powerful minister. Pawar senior promoted his nephew as a go-getter and Ajit Pawar was a workaholic with a knack for getting things done.

However, Sharad Pawar never waxed eloquently on how good or big Ajit Pawar was as a leader. And there was a reason for that. Given Sharad Pawar’s working style, he always donned the hat of the thinker and the strategist. That role was not delegated to anybody. Sharad Pawar kept his cards close to his chest and remained unpredictable to others in the party, his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew included.

Sharad Pawar’s forte has always been the organisation as well as his networking in every field. In the current political context, he has not lost his touch and has many fights left in him despite Ajit Pawar once brashly remarking that old people should retire from politics. Now Ajit Pawar is making amends. He is making it known that he does not like remarks critical of his uncle. He has understood that any remarks either ridiculing or showing Pawar senior in poor light will create sympathy for the octogenarian leader.