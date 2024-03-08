Akhilesh’s heel?

“You know how muscular and strong I have been. But my infancy was difficult. Mom had health issues while I had my own. She was worried about me. So she took me to the temple of our village deity. I was laid before the deity, and the priest showered holy water and rolled the deity’s danda (staff) over my body, from head to toes, blessing me for health and strength. I grew up to be very healthy, never suffered from diseases, and never got into hospitals. But surprisingly, I had to quite often visit dentists, even after carefully maintaining oral health. One dentist even joked that I must have somewhere imbibed a notorious strain of bacteria that has stayed put! So, with all this physique and fitness, I am hopelessly vulnerable dentally! You know, I always compare my teeth with Achilles’ heel! Achilles’ mother dipped him in the Styx to make him invulnerable, but held his one heel above the water while doing so. As destiny would have it, that heel became his weak point and proved fatal. When our priest blessed my infant body, I had not yet grown my teeth! So my teeth became my Achilles’ heel.”