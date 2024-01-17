All talk no action on fossil fuel phase-out

According to a UN report, about $4.3 trillion per year needs to be invested in clean energy till 2030, increasing thereafter to $ 5 trillion a year till 2050, to be able to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Of this, developing countries, excluding China, would need at least $2.4 trillion a year. The offering by developed countries to developing countries is minuscule when compared to these requirements, and there is no promise of access to technologies for making the transition. In CoP 28, the developed countries got away with offering platitudes but no concrete follow-up action plan.