Allies on the inside, Hindutva forces outside — Modi on delicate ground

The intractable problem, however, may be in continuing the previous government’s promotion of Hindutva. No one will buy the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a measure of social reform. Within hours of Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal stating that implementation of the UCC was very much on the government’s agenda, he was contradicted by the BJP’s NDA alliance partners. Janata Dal (United) national general secretary K C Tyagi said, “The UCC must be seen as a measure of reform… not a political instrumentality”.

Tyagi reminded Meghwal of JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar’s letter to the Law Commission in 2017 saying that “India was a nation based on a delicate balance in respect of laws and governing principles for different religions and ethnic groups’ and an attempt to impose the UCC by fiat could lead to ‘social friction and erosion of faith in the Constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion’. The other important NDA ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) clarified that issues like the UCC had to be discussed among the NDA allies for a consensus to evolve.

Toning down the Hindutva agenda under coalition compulsions may be necessary for Modi to retain power, but pressure from its majoritarian rank and file will persist. There is no scope for a mild line on Hindutva for the BJP cadre. Their demands may not be limited to claiming Kashi and Mathura, and perhaps other religious sites. The long-term project for a complete overhaul of the educational system — from schools to universities — including textbooks, remains incomplete.

Cadre mobilisation needs such expectations to be met if the BJP must win elections in the future. They may also surface through other Hindutva organisations like the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which may get a new lease of life as Modi is bogged down by coalition compulsions.

The lesson that the BJP cadre draws from the electoral defeat in Ayodhya, is not that livelihood issues are more important for the electorate, but that people are not Hindu enough. Already some supporters of Hindutva are asking for an economic boycott of Ayodhya for the BJP’s humiliating defeat.