Amazon unwinding WFH won't cure productivity blues

It may be that what’s best for productivity growth in the long run requires something else entirely: A more competitive environment for tech.

Two articles on productivity published by the International Monetary Fund suggest big tech firms aren’t as effective as they could be in spreading innovation for reasons other than remote work. Yale University’s Michael Peters writes that dominant companies are holding back the business dynamism that creates and spreads new ideas: US firms are on average larger, older and more shielded from competition than they were in 1980, discouraging entrants. That also slows down the reallocation of workers as labour’s share of the economy falls, especially in an industry like tech where superstar firms like Amazon or Alphabet Inc. have thrived. Trying to fix this might mean exactly the kind of tough antitrust enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission that Amazon is contesting.

And University of Chicago’s Ufuk Akcigit suggests that tech firms are plowing resources into maintaining dominance rather than the next tech revolution, whether through innovation-stifling hiring or lobbying to protect market share. One might point to tech’s recent poaching of AI leadership teams to avoid antitrust scrutiny or swelling presence in Washington, DC, where Amazon’s lobbying spend ballooned to $16.1 million from $2.5 million in seven years, according to Dana Mattioli’s The Everything War. Akcigit says this dominance might explain why a 10-point increase in American inventors working for big incumbents hasn’t delivered the kind of innovation a more competitive tech scene might deliver, and why industrial policy might need to rebalance things.

This is obviously not what Amazon’s CEO had in mind when he called for the company to get back to behaving like “the world’s largest startup.” But if more innovation fails to emerge from the tech world’s combination of workplace collaboration and AI-solutionism, a little more corporate competition in the name of productivity might be the next thing we should try.