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Ambedkar and the quest for India’s spiritual heritage

Ambedkar and the quest for India’s spiritual heritage

A historically grounded Dalit identity can anchor resistance to majoritarian nationalist narratives
Harish S Wankhede
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 01:11 IST
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India NewsOpinionCommentB R Ambedkar

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