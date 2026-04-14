Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Ambedkar's warning echoes in India's universities

India’s universities expose how liberty has outrun equality and fraternity in democracy
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 06:54 IST
universitiesDalitCasteBabasaheb AmbedkarBhimrao Ambedkar

Follow us on :

Follow Us