America’s democracy goes underground

An embittered president with a failing memory is poised to exercise absolute political power. It is no secret that Biden is sniffy about the elite Democrats who smothered his candidacy. In a caustic op-ed, Maureen Dowd, the columnist of the New York Times wrote on Sunday, “He’s still bitter that Obama pushed him aside for Hillary in 2015, so he doesn’t want to hear from either of them. Obama always seems to be leading Joe off the stage… and Joe resents it.” Interestingly, Obama hasn’t yet supported Kamala Harris.

In an eloquent statement giving fulsome praise to Biden’s patriotism, Obama concluded, “We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.” The Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House Leader Jeffries Hakeem toed the Obama line, refraining from mentioning Harris, while praising Biden’s decision to exit the race.

Suffice to say, although Harris is an increasingly likely candidate, momentum may build up for an open convention. Many Democratic party politicians have said they favour an open nominating process instead of appointing Harris by default. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cautioned last week in a widely discussed social media post, “If you think that there is consensus among the people who want Joe Biden to leave… that they will support Kamala, Vice President Harris, you would be mistaken.”

An actual contested convention has no precedent in living memory. This is the first time in more than half a century after Lyndon Johnson that a US president has refused to be re-elected. A ‘test vote’ may even become necessary to fathom the strength of a candidate, while the 700 automatic ‘superdelegates' (members of Congress, governors, state party chairs, etc.) remain the X factor.

Suffice to say, the chances are that the upcoming Democratic convention will be more contested than any in more than half a century. Therefore, the convention rules — who can vote on what ballot, how free the delegates are, and so on — are going to be the game changers. Different outcomes are possible depending on how the variables are juggled and refined behind the curtain by the movers and shakers in the party establishment.