America’s place in India’s butter chicken fight

By Raj Tawney

For as far back as I can remember, chicken makhani - or butter chicken as it’s more commonly known — has been a premiere dish for Indian cuisine in the United States. Oftentimes, it’s the only item that non-Desis can mention by name, and their love for the rich curry runs deep.

It’s likely a significant reason why several analyses of Google searches have shown Indian food to be among the Top 5 most sought-after cuisines across the US.

Food companies have capitalised on this admiration by making jarred versions of the curry (often labeled as “sauce”) that can be purchased from most major retail grocery chains. And in 2023, the frozen dinner version claimed the #1 Lunch & Dinner spot in Trader Joe’s Customer Choice Awards, dethroning Mandarin orange chicken.

But long before we could walk down grocery aisles, pick up pre-cooked butter chicken and pop it in a microwave to enjoy (a term I use loosely here), it had to be created.

A fight for the credit of the dish’s origin story has reached India’s courts, as the descendants of two men stake claim.

In one corner is the family of Pakistani chef Kundan Lal Gujral, who is said to have taken leftover tandoori chicken and mixed it in a gravy he formed with other unused ingredients.